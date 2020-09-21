Scotland's BASTYON Release Debut Album

Forged in Scotland Artist Management and Promotions is presents Bastyon, a 3-piece powerhouse heavy rock/metal band from Fife in Scotland. They have just released their self-titled debut album.

Featuring the guitar talents of Andy Johnson (also lead vocals), Bastyon have created a unique sound that combines the best of old school and modern rock and heavy metal. Often compared to Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Megadeth and Metallica, Bastyon make an incredible noise and are a formidable live act.

Since the release of their debut self titled album they have had great feedback and orders for their CD have been flooding in from all over the world. Bastyon are particularly popular with lovers of heavy rock/metal in Greece, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Sweden, USA, Portugal and of course their home country of Scotland.

Tracklisting:

"Bastyon"

"Ghost And The Darkness"

"Firedancer"

"What Used To Live"

"The Flame"

"Allegro Diabolico"

"Contortion"

"Sinking In The Drowning Pool"

"Vesuvius"

"Eternity's End"

Bastyon are:

Andy Johnson - Guitar and Vocals

Noddy Ward - Bass Guitar

Garrie Day - Drums