SCOTT STAPP's "Gone Too Soon" Mourns CORNELL, BENNINGTON, PRINCE; Visualizer Streaming

Scott Stapp has revealed “Gone Too Soon”, the final advance track from his first album in six years, The Space Between The Shadows (Napalm Records). Thus far, radio single, “Purpose For Pain”; “Name” about the cycle of abuse and abandonment; and uplifting rocker “Face Of The Sun,” have been revealed to fans, who have responded to the tune of 3 Million plays across global, cross-platform, streams, and socials. The album is available for pre-order here and will be released July 19, 2019.

“Gone Too Soon” speaks about unexpected tragedies and the solace in honouring those lost, vowing to help others, and the promise of reuniting in the hereafter. The sentiment applies to great voices - Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Prince - as well as near-daily headlines about fallen soldiers and victims of inconceivable violence, PTSD, and/or addiction.

Having passed the five-year milestone of his sobriety, these losses weigh heavy on Stapp’s heart, who once walked his own razor’s edge. As a Grammy-winning songwriter, Scott turned to music for catharsis.

Stapp told Billboard, "Somewhere around the time Chester passed, and we had already been reeling from Cornell's passing, I was flipping through the news and saw the suicide rate for (US military) vets was skyrocketing, and all these people are OD-ing from heroin, drug addictions, opioids. The school shootings. It was just a collection of things that all hit me at once. So it was inspired by a series of events that just came together to impact me as a human being, all at once.”

Scott takes his own words to heart - in his daily life he is a mentor to those seeking sobriety and he continues his work with his With Arms Wide Open Foundation, which focuses largely on military members and their families dealing with PTSD.

"Gone Too Soon"

So heavy I hit the floor

My heart is shaken and torn

Can’t catch my breath don’t know what to feel

My tears are starting to burn

I scream it wasn’t your turn

I can’t believe it, this can’t be real

Gone too soon, my friend

I know you’re dancing with angels on the wind

It’s not the end

Until I reach forever

And were together

You will always be

Gone too soon

A heart with love left to give

A soul with life left to live

So full of color, not one defined you

I wish I had one more day

So much that I’d want to say

So much that I didn’t take the time too

Chorus

Still can’t believe that it’s true

Still can’t believe that it’s you

Chorus

The Space Between The Shadows was co-produced by Scott Stevens and Marti Frederiksen, with additional production on “Purpose For Pain” by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft. The album was recorded at Sienna Studios and Poppy Studios in Nashville, TN and The Cabin in Los Angeles. It was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Howie Weinberg and features ten original songs and two original bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

“World I Used To Know”

“Name”

“Purpose For Pain”

“Heaven In Me”

“Survivor”

“Wake Up Call”

“Face of the Sun”

“Red Clouds”

“Gone Too Soon”

“Ready To Love”

Bonus tracks:

“Last Hallelujah”

“Mary Crying”

The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

July

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

14 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre

17 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Pocono Event Center

20 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

24 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

25 - New York City - Sony Hall

27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Boathouse

30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

August

2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre (on sale March 29)

3 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino

