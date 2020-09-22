SEASON OF GHOSTS - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 18 - "Sam's Hateful Love Songs"

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / founder Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam returned on Saturday, September 20th for yet another round of bickering. This time, Sophia accidentally hurts herself and Lady, the cat, comes to the rescue to soon flip the script and turn into an impromptu cam girl (?). Vanilla Cookie joins the stream, they speak about the band's new video releases, new merch launch and future releases. Sam has two fresh hateful love songs, keeps brainwashing people about Sophia. They also try to recreate 'A Hallow Tale' and mostly fail, Sam throws his socks and threatens to flash his bum on camera.

Season Of Ghosts have released an official video for "What A Time To Be Alive", taken from the band's second studio album, A Leap Of Faith, released in October 2018. The video was made with footage submitted by the fans.

Guitarist Zombie Sam has checked in with the following update:

"To commemorate the release of our latest video, 'What A Time To Be Alive', we are launching a new, limited t-shirt design. The video was created entirely with fan-made footage, you lovingly sent us and serves as a reminder that although we may be apart right now, we are always together! 2020 has been tough so far, but we gotta keep pushing forward.

We designed it as a sign of resilience, for people to bring this message around and to be honest to be a bit sarcastic as well... during these difficult times, What A Time To Be Alive? This is a true statement piece of clothing and most probably a fine conversation starter, too (hopefully you haven't forgotten how to socialise in 2020?!).

Grab yours!"

The shirt is available for worldwide pre-order here.