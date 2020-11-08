SEASON OF GHOSTS - More Bickering With Sam & Sophia: Episode 23 Featuring Acoustic Performances Of "Time Travellers" And "A Leap Of Faith" (Video)

Season Of Ghosts vocalist / founder Sophia and guitarist Zombie Sam returned on Saturday, November 7th for yet another round of bickering. Conversation turns serious, this time addressing the struggles of every day lockdown life during the pandemic and mental health. They cap things off with another unplanned acoustic performance of "Time Travellers" from the band's debut album, The Human Paradox, and the title track from their latest album, "A Leap Of Faith".

Back in 2013, Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia released a cover of "Sarah's Theme" - created with bandmate Zombie Sam - from the '90s Walt Disney film Hocus Pocus. It was originally released via Soundcloud, but it is now available on most digital platforms. Check it out below.