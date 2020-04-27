SEASONS Release "Violence Is A Virtue" Music Video

Richmond, VA metalcore band Seasons has released their official music video for "Violence Is A Virtue". Directed by Hive Minds Media, "Violence Is A Virtue" was filmed at Another Round Bar & Grill.

Through the music, and evident in the chorus of "this is my way of letting go," Seasons continues to remind listeners that creativity and artistry are at the forefront. This idea is further shown when people come to their shows, watch them live, and hang out with them afterwards. This is what they live for.

“This song is about how I feel about myself and the world around me to a degree. The overwhelming nature of the world and repetition of the day in, day out routine is stifling and limits us as creators.” - Kent Stewart (vocals)

For further details, visit Seasons on Facebook.