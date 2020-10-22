SEBASTIAN BACH Confirms 2021 Tour Dates Performing SKID ROW's Debut Album In Its Entirety

Sebastian Bach has announced the newly rescheduled dates for the second leg of the 30th Anniversary Tour celebrating the first and self-titled album from Skid Row. The tour will now take place starting on May 26th 2021, runing through July 18th 2021 with special guests Stitched Up Heart.

New dates added include Buffalo, NY, Woodford, VA, Fort Myers, FL, and Houston, TX. All dates have been rescheduled and tickets and VIP upgrades previously purchased will be honored at the newly scheduled dates, with the exception of Regina, SK, Roanoke, VA, Renfro Valley, KY, Hattiesburg, MS, and Baton Rouge, LA. Fans who purchased tickets and VIP upgrades for those shows will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

Catch Sebastian Bach live in concert in 2021 performing "Youth Gone Wild", "18 & Life", "I Remember You" and the rest of the Skid Row album on stage in the following cities:

May

26 - Blue Lake, CA

28 - Portland, OR

29 - TBA

31 - Vancouver, BC

JUNE

1 - Victoria, BC

4 - Calgary, AB

5 - Edmonton, AB *

8 - Minneapolis, MN

9 - Rosemont, IL

11 - Westbury, NY

12 - Uncasville, CT *

14 - Boston, MA

15 - Washington, DC

17 - Glenside, PA

18 - Buffalo, NY

19 - Montreal, QC

20 - Quebec City, QC

21 - Toronto, ON

23 - Detroit, MI

25 - Bristol, TN

26 - Woodford, VA

27 - Hopewell, VA

29 - Columbia, SC

July

1 - Sebastian, FL *

2 - Pensacola, FL

6 - New Orleans, LA

7 - Houston, TX

8 - Dallas, TX

11 - Tempe, AZ

16 - San Francisco, CA *

17 - San Diego, CA *

18 - Los Angeles, CA *

* = Support TBD