SEETHER Releases Full Band Acoustic Performance Of "Dangerous"; Video

Seether has released a full band acoustic performance of "Dangerous", a track from the band's latest release, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. Watch below:

Seether, in celebration of the band’s 20-year anniversary, have announced the release of three of their classic albums - Disclaimer II, Karma And Effect, and Finding Beauty In Negative Spaces - on vinyl for the very first time on November 13 via Craft Recordings. Released early in the band’s remarkable run, these three albums exemplify the distinctive musicianship and song-craft for which Seether are best known and helped solidify them as one of the most successful hard rock bands in the world.

Seether continue to prove their staying power and add to their expansive catalogue with the release of their 8th studio album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare for War) via Fantasy Records last month. Lead single “Dangerous” is currently #3 at Rock Radio, marking the band’s 18th Top 5 single over the course of their impressive career.

Pre-order Disclaimer II, Karma and Effect, and Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces on vinyl here.

Disclaimer II is Seether’s second studio album originally released in 2004 and serves as a recompilation of their debut album, Disclaimer. It includes the 12 original tracks (although slightly remixed) as well as eight additional tracks including the smash hit and RIAA-certified Platinum electric ballad “Broken” featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence. The album is now RIAA-certified Platinum as well. This new 2-LP set is available everywhere on Raspberry Red opaque vinyl, and a limited-edition pressing on Pink Splatter opaque vinyl is available in the band’s webstore.

Karma And Effect was the follow-up to Disclaimer II and upon its release in 2005 debuted in the Top 10 globally and is now RIAA-certified Gold. This 2-LP set features artwork etching on side D and is available everywhere on Burgundy opaque vinyl, and a limited-edition pressing on translucent Red Splatter vinyl is available in the band’s webstore.

Finding Beauty In Negative Spaces is Seether’s fourth studio album and was originally released in 2007 and is RIAA-certified Gold. It features the band’s biggest single, “Fake It,” as well as “Rise Above This” and “Remedy,” all of which were Top 10 singles with the former two reaching #1 on several Billboard charts. This 2-LP set features artwork etching on side D and is available everywhere on Lavender opaque vinyl, and a limited-edition pressing on translucent Purple Splatter vinyl is available in the band’s webstore.