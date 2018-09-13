SEITA Premier "Back Home" Lyric Video
September 13, 2018, an hour ago
Amsterdam, Netherlands-based Seita, the unapologetic force consisting of Michel Gambini (guitars/vocals), Pablo Minoli (guitars), Damian Lopez (drums) and Mike van den Heuvel (bass), have released a lyric video for "Back Home", featured on their upcoming album, Maledictus Mundi, out on October 26th via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Cowards To The Lions"
"Justice Icu"
"Burn The Skies"
"Merchants Of Death"
"2299"
"Back Home"
"Above The Ruins"
"Cursed Past"
"The March"
"N.W.C."
"Back Home" lyric video: