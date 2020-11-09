SHADOW & THE THRILL Featuring GREAT WHITE Alumni TONY MONTANA Issue "Ready To Roll" Video

Sugarbowl, the debut album from Shadow & The Thrill, was released in August through Deko Entertainment.

Recorded in New Orleans, the band embraced the city’s influences to help guide its flavor, with the majority of the production handled by both Tony Montana (guitars, vocals, bass and harmonica) and Brentt Arcement (drums, B3 organ), with Jack Miele and Cedrick Courtois engineering the album, and the iconic Grammy award winning Sylvia Massey (Johnny Cash) overseeing the mix.

Tony had this to say about the new video and song "Ready To Roll", “There’s nothing quite like sitting with just an acoustic guitar, and having to develop a song with you and your guitar having to be the chordal and rhythm section all at once. 'Ready To Roll' started as just a groove on my acoustic and then it grew into a monster. I told Sylvia Massy when I watched her mix this one, that this was my 'one real indulgence' on the album. I had SUCH FUN doing all the guitars and talk-box, and bass. I was kinda bummed when it was done! Brentt does a great job building the song, and Jack Miele really pushed the envelope with the layering of people and parts. It’s my guilty pleasure on the album.”

Sugarbowl artwork and tracklisting:

“Lovesong”

“Misery”

“The Grind”

“Sugarbowl”

“Ready To Roll”

“Just Enough”

“Crazy”

“Mississippi”

“Unaware”

“Sugarbowl” (acoustic, LP only)