SHE MUST BURN Streaming “The Wicked” Featuring CARNIFEX’s Scott Lewis; Video

London-based deathcore/black metal band, She Must Burn, is currently preparing for the release of their new album, Grimoire, due out on March 3rd via Artery Recordings. Just a week before the release, the band has premiered a new video for their single “The Wicked” (feat. Scott Lewis of Carnifex). Find the clip below.

After releasing their dark 2015 self-titled EP, She Must Burn is leading the next generation of deathcore infused black metal to emerge from the UK scene. The band has already made a name for themselves touring with Carnifex, Cradle Of Filth and Heart Of A Coward among others.

She Must Burn has a blend of metal genres, including deathcore, death metal, black metal and symphonic metal. The band brings it all together with heavy crushing guitar tones and unstoppable devastating breakdowns.

It is hard to call She Must Burn anything but hard-working. With such an explosive start to their career, it is only a matter of time before they are solidified as the torch holders for the next generation of aggressive metal music.

She Must Burn is:

Joseph Sinclair - Vocals

James Threadwell - Guitar

Annina Melisa - Keys

Jonny Davies - Guitar

Frank Korsair - Bass

Daniel Ristic - Drums