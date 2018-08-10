SHINEDOWN Issue "Get Up" Video
August 10, 2018, 2 hours ago
"'Get Up' was the birth of the album Attention Attention. It was the moment that made everything ok," says Shinedown. "It was a saving grace for us, and we hope that it will be for you as well. We are so proud to unveil the new video for our song 'Get Up', available to watch below."
As Shinedown and Godsmack continue their co-headlining summer amphitheater tour, the two multi-platinum rock groups have revealed an additional run of dates keeping them on the road together into the fall.
"It's all about impact, and making a statement," says Brent Smith, Shinedown's lead singer. "We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"
Remaining tour dates:
August
10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATTFEST)
11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum
16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph
19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center
26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
September
1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
24 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
26 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena
30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
October
2 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
5 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
9 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
10 - Everett, WA - Angels of the Winds Arena
11 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum
13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival