SHINEDOWN Issue "Get Up" Video

"'Get Up' was the birth of the album Attention Attention. It was the moment that made everything ok," says Shinedown. "It was a saving grace for us, and we hope that it will be for you as well. We are so proud to unveil the new video for our song 'Get Up', available to watch below."

As Shinedown and Godsmack continue their co-headlining summer amphitheater tour, the two multi-platinum rock groups have revealed an additional run of dates keeping them on the road together into the fall.

"It's all about impact, and making a statement," says Brent Smith, Shinedown's lead singer. "We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"

Remaining tour dates:

August

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATTFEST)

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

24 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

26 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena

30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

October

2 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

5 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

10 - Everett, WA - Angels of the Winds Arena

11 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival