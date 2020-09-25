SHINEDOWN – SMITH & MYERS Announce Vol 2, Drop Two New Tracks

Smith & Myers – the duo comprising Shinedown’s frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers – have released two tracks from their newly-announced full-length album, Smith & Myers Volume 2, out October 23rd via Atlantic Records. The collection follows in the wake of Volume 1’s release on October 9th.

Original track "Bad At Love" is a vulnerable and personal song about the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship and is accompanied by a brand new video directed by Sanjay Parikh. "Bad At Love" is paired with the release of a grungy, re-imagined version of Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy".

Brent tells us, “'Bad At Love' was one of the very first original songs to be written for the project. I think ultimately the song was born from my own romantic relationships. When I love someone, I love them fully and sometimes the passion can be too much. I always know when it’s time to move on. That being said, I am extremely grateful that I am still very good friends with the ladies I have loved, and still love, to this day.”

Zach says, "Lyrically, Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think it came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song. And I think 'Bad Guy' turned out very cool – it’s a nice bluesy version of the song.”

Smith & Myers Volume 2 is available for pre-order now and features five original tunes and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs, including Oasis’s "Don’t Look Back In Anger", Peter Gabriel’s "Sledgehammer", Billy Idol’s "Rebel Yell", and R.E.M.’s "Losing My Religion" (full track listing below). Additionally, both the CD and LP - which combine Volumes 1 and 2 into one package - are also available now for pre-order. The Double LP is pressed on 180 gram vinyl and available in an exclusive limited edition Shiny Black vinyl in the S&M store. The vinyl will be released November 13th.

The tracks are an introduction to Smith & Myers’ eloquent songcraft, indelible melodies and glorious vocals created with nothing more than a microphone and an instrument or two. Smith & Myers Volume 1 is available for pre-order here and features five original tunes and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs including Post Malone’s "Better Now", INXS’ "Never Tear Us Apart", The Righteous Brothers’ "Unchained Melody" and The Zutons’ "Valerie".

With two hearts and one truth, lifelong musicians, long standing friends and eternal brothers, Brent Smith and Zach Myers put forth a body of work encompassing vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love and understanding. Smith & Myers Volume 1, produced by Grammy Award-winner and longtime collaborator Dave Bassett, is the duo’s first full-length album and first original music since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2, in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach in the studio and on stage, leading to Smith & Myers live shows that sold out instantly. With no boundaries on what their songwriting could discuss on the new album, Brent and Zach touch on a range of subject, including personal topics they’ve left largely unexplored until now, to commentary on children being ripped from their parents at the border, to the reactive nature of social media, to our national reckoning with racial and systemic injustice - focusing not on politics, but on right and wrong and our connection as human beings.

Smith & Myers Vol 2 tracklisting:

"Bad At Love"

"Bad Guy"

"New School Shiver"

"Sledgehammer"

"GBL GBD"

"Rebel Yell"

"Like You Never Left"

"Losing My Religion"

"One More Time"

"Don’t Look Back In Anger"

Smith & Myers Vol 1 tracklisting:

“Not Mad Enough”

“Rockin’ In The Free World”

“The Weight Of It All”

“Better Now”

“Panic”

“Never Tear Us Apart”

“Coast To Coast”

“Valerie”

“Since You Were Mine”

“Unchained Melody”

“Not Mad Enough”:

“Rockin’ In The Free World”:

On October 8th, Smith & Myers will co-headline Come Together, a virtual music festival organized by Sound Mind Live in celebration of World Mental Health Day (October 10th), with all proceeds supporting mental health resources and programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which will also feature performances from Jason Isbell, Kiiara, American Authors, Jade Bird and more, will be streamed live on Thursday, 8th October at 3pm UK time/8 pm ET/5 pm PT via YouTube in support of the cause. Viewers will have the opportunity to access a live interactive chat and donate in real time, with proceeds benefiting affiliates of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) from around the USA and their pandemic-response mental health programs.

Additionally, Smith & Myers bring their powerful live show to fans with a string of drive-in shows across the US this October, full routing below. For tickets and more information, please visit smithandmyersmusic.com.

Smith & Myers Drive-In Tour Dates:

October

9 - Lakeshore Drive-In - Chicago, IL

10 - Westland Mall Drive-In - Columbus, OH

15 - Cheshire Fairgrounds - Swanzey, NH

17 - The Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI

21 - Malco Summer Drive-In - Memphis, TN