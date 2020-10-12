SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Drop Video For "Panic!", Release Volume 1

Smith & Myers – the duo comprising the multi-platinum artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers – have released their full-length album Smith & Myers Volume 1 via Atlantic Records – and have unveiled a brand new video for album track, "Panic!". The acoustic track reflects on how social media’s reactive nature can perpetuate misinformation and panic.

Volume 1 showcases Smith & Myers’ eloquent songcraft, indelible melodies, and glorious vocals created with nothing more than a microphone and an instrument or two. The album features five original songs, including lead single "Not Mad Enough" which was written in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death and addresses systemic and racial injustice, and five re-imaginings of fan submitted songs including a poignant version of Neil Young’s "Rockin' In The Free World", an upbeat acoustic rendition of Post Malone’s "Better Now", a standout version of The Righteous Brothers’ "Unchained Melody", and takes on Inxs' "Never Tear Us Apart" and The Zutons’ "Valerie" (full track listing below).

On October 23rd, Smith & Myers release Volume 1's sister album, Smith & Myers Volume 2. The first original track taken from Volume 2, "Bad At Love", is a vulnerable, personal song about the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship when you have a gypsy heart. The duo also recently released a grungy, re-imagined version of Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy". Volume 2 is available for pre-order now and also features five originals and five covers including Oasis’ "Don’t Look Back In Anger", Peter Gabriel’s "Sledgehammer", Billy Idol’s "Rebel Yell", and R.E.M.’s "Losing My Religion". Both the CD and LP - which collect Volumes 1 and 2 in one package - are also available now for pre-order. The Double LP is pressed on 180 gram vinyl and available in a limited edition, exclusive Shiny Black vinyl in the S&M store. The vinyl will be released November 13th.

Smith & Myers Vol 1 tracklisting:

“Not Mad Enough”

“Rockin’ In The Free World”

“The Weight Of It All”

“Better Now”

“Panic”

“Never Tear Us Apart”

“Coast To Coast”

“Valerie”

“Since You Were Mine”

“Unchained Melody”

Smith & Myers Vol 2 tracklisting:

"Bad At Love"

"Bad Guy"

"New School Shiver"

"Sledgehammer"

"GBL GBD"

"Rebel Yell"

"Like You Never Left"

"Losing My Religion"

"One More Time"

"Don’t Look Back In Anger"

With two hearts and one truth, lifelong musicians, long-standing friends and eternal brothers Brent Smith and Zach Myers put forth a body of work encompassing vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love and understanding. Smith & Myers Volume 1, produced by Grammy Award-winner and longtime Shinedown collaborator Dave Bassett, is the duo’s first full-length album and first original music since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2, in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach. The Smith & Myers live shows that came in the releases’ wake, instantly sold out.

Smith & Myers illuminates the depth of Brent and Zach as a duo and showcases a very different musical side of these two versatile artists. As half of the multi platinum Shinedown, Brent and Zach can often be found topping rock charts and playing to sold-out arenas around the globe. The band hold the record of 16 #1 rock hits (breaking the record of the most ever #1s in the 39-year history of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their single, "Atlas Falls"). Shinedown recently presented their first installment check of $230,000 from their "Atlas Falls" COVID-19 fundraiser to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world. This follows the $20,000 that Shinedown donated to kick off the fundraiser in March, bringing the total delivered so far to Direct Relief, to a quarter of a million dollars.

Additionally, Smith & Myers bring their powerful live show to fans with a string of drive-in shows across the US this October. For tickets and more information, visit smithandmyersmusic.com.

Smith & Myers Drive-In Tour Dates:

October

15 - Cheshire Fairgrounds - Swanzey, NH

17 - The Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI

21 - Malco Summer Drive-In - Memphis, TN