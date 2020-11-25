SHOTGUN MISTRESS Release Official Video For New "Collide" Single

November 25, 2020, 10 minutes ago

news shotgun mistress hard rock

SHOTGUN MISTRESS Release Official Video For New "Collide" Single

Melbourne based band Shotgun Mistress recently returned with another nose-to-the-grind indie hard rock onslaught, "Collide", out now via Crusader Records. Check out the official video below.

Stream / buy "Collide" here.

Shotgun Mistress was formed by Matt Wilcock (The Berzerker, Akercocke, Abramelin), internationally renowned death-metal demon guitarist best known for playing at light speeds. He hooked up with “Diamond” David Lee on drums to jam out LA Strip-era rock. Ben Curnow (Earth) joined on bass, along with vocalist Glenn Patrick (Collegians).

Shotgun Mistress is the first Australian band to join Golden Robot’s new metal label Crusader Records.



Featured Audio

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews