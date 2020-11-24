SICK OF IT ALL Release “Deep State”; Sixth Of A Series Of Quarantine Sessions

This is your last chance to dance to a new Sick Of It All live session for now. While everybody is dying to see live-shows the band filmed a series of live clips – straight in their homes! After releasing “Alone”, “The Bland Within”, “Paper Tiger”, “Hardcore Horseshoe” and “Never Back Down” make sure to check out “Deep State” below.

The band comments: “Here it is the last Quarantine Jam we have recorded. We went ‘Deep’ off the latest album ‘Wake The Sleeping Dragon!’ for this one. The heavy pounder that got that SOIA groove, ‘Deep State’ we saved this for last because we love how it came out, the performance, the visuals, the sound! Also the lyrics to remind everyone that no matters who’s in charge they don’t care about you and want to keep us at each other’s throats! Thank you for all the love you have shown these videos and we hope you love this one as well. We don’t know if this is the final one yet. But to produce these ain’t free and we ain’t touring! So we will see what’s next!”

"Never Back Down":

The previously released "Hardcore Horseshoe", "Paper Tiger", “Alone” and “The Bland Within” are available below:

(Photo - Jammi York)