SKELETOON To Release Sophomore Album In March; Includes Guest Appearances From Members Of EDGUY, KORPIKLAANI, IRON SAVIOR And More; Audio Preview

Tomi Fooler’s “nerd metal project”, SkeleToon, have released an audio preview for their upcoming sophomore studio album, Ticking Clock, set for release on March 3rd via Revalve Records. An audio preview can be found below.

The new release is a 43-minute concept album featuring the following guests:

Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani) as "The Nightmare"

Piet Sielck (Iron Savior) as "The Father"

Jens Ludwig (Edgy) as "The Time"

Tomika Fulida (Lunamantis) as "The Last Star Shining"

Guido Benedetti (Trick Or Treat): Composer and guitars

Tomi Fooler reveals the album storyboard at this location.