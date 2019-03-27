SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "I Have A Feeling We’re Not Going To See The Last Of KISS"; Audio

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan is not convinced KISS’ End Of The Road Tour will actually mark retirement for the 1970s glam rock behemoths.

The New Jersey rockers go back a long way with KISS, with a dispute over whether to tour with the New York icons said to have played a part in the departure of original Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach in 1996.

KISS claim each show on the current tour is their final visit to that city. Their website shows dates up until December 3 in Auckland.

“Man, I have the feeling it’s not going to be their farewell tour,” Bolan told the White Line Fever podcast. “If you remember in 2000, we played the Farewell Tour. We opened up for them. We were out for about nine months. So I have a feeling, as long as they can keep doing it...

“Maybe they’ll take a break, maybe they’ll take a decent hiatus, but I have a feeling we’re not going to see the last of KISS.”

Asked if he’d like to open for them at some stage on the current tour, Bolan said: “We would love to be on that. How many times can you say you’ve been on the same band’s farewell tour - twice!?”

Offering his feelings upon learning that the band was planning to stop touring, Bolan said: “Being such a huge KISS fan, it’s sad in a way but they’ve been doing it a long time.”