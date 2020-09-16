SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO

This Thursday, September 17th at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric) talks to Frank Bello from Anthrax, and Altitudes & Attitude, on his You Tube channel. Set a reminder now by clicking here.

"I am a massive Anthrax fan and have been doing a Frank Bello impression on stage all my life," says Todd Kerns.

An EMG artist, Frank Bello shares his EMG history and stories in a two-part EMGtv Remote which can be seen below:

Part 1:

Part 2: