SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN

This Thursday, December 3rd, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to bassist and author Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, Neurotic Outsiders) live on YouTube.

"An extreme honor to get to hang with the originator, Duff McKagan," says Todd. "One of the kindest humans I have come across on this journey. A true legend and a dude I am honored to call friend. An early birthday present for me. Artwork by Scooter Magee."