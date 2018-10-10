SLASH Featured In New Episode Of Ernie Ball's Unspoken Expressions; Video

"The guitar is basically a vehicle to be able to express feelings of anxiety, feelings of anger, feelings of passion, feelings of love, feelings of excitement, feelings of violence, feelings of sex... all of these kinds of emotions are, for me, very well expressed through the guitar." - Slash

Filmed inside his private studio, watch as Slash shares the moments that shaped him from his Dad’s love of British rock ’n roll to his passion for horror films and his first blues lick.