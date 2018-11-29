SLASH - "I Enjoy Playing Live A Lot More Than Playing In The Studio"
November 29, 2018, 14 minutes ago
Prior to the November 29th Guns N' Roses show in Johannesburg, South Africa, guitarist Slash spoke to David Devo Oosthuizen of The Sunday Times; an excerpt follows:
South Africans are delighted that the illness that forced Axl Rose to cut the (November 25th) Abu Dhabi concert short did not result in the first local show being cancelled. In fact, you managed to get through 20 songs, which is more than most bands play in an entire set – well done!
Slash: "Yeah, Axl really got a serious case of stomach flu that day. There is little you can do when you get it that bad. It was hard on him, and I really felt for him, but we managed to get though as much of the set as we could. He is, however, feeling much better now, so we will be in top form tonight."
The music industry is at a point where most bands have to tour almost non-stop, given revenue from other traditional channels is no longer sustainable. Does the endless touring take its toll on you?
Slash: "I love being on the road and it is just something that really resonates with me. I have always toured a lot and I probably tour now twice as much as before given all the opportunities I have to cover as much of the globe as possible with Guns N’ Roses, The Conspirators and other people I jam with.
I am just very comfortable being on the road and I like it as I get to play every night. I enjoy playing live a lot more than playing in the studio. I see the studio as a way to get back on the road. This is one of the big reasons why Myles Kennedy and I get along so well, given he is also an extreme road hog. In fact… The Conspirators is primarily a road band. We only use the studio as a means to get back out there again.
I look forward to touring a lot next year, as everybody seems to really like our new material and that means we can play most of it, if not all of it, live. I hope we can come back to South Africa next year as The Conspirators to play a couple of shows here."
To read the complete interview, visit this location.
Guns N' Roses have one show left in 2018 - on December 8th in Honolulu, Hawaii. Currently, there are no concerts scheduled for 2019.
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 Tour Dates:
January
8 - Hard Rock Coliseum - Singapore, Singapore
10 - GMM Live House - Bankok, Thailand
13 - YES 24 Live Hall - Gwangjin-gu, South Korea
15 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan
17 - Studio Coast - Tokyo, Japan
20 - Beijing Exhibition Hall - Beijing, China
22 - Modernsky Lab - Shanghai, China
25 - Baypark Arena - Tauranga, New Zealand
26 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
28 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
30 - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre - Brisbane, Australia
February
1 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia
3 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany
9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
22 - Zenith - Paris, France
23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
May
5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina
14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina
15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina
17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil
24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil
25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil
29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil
June
1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil
3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil
7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany
8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
26 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
July
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel