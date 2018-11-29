SLASH - "I Enjoy Playing Live A Lot More Than Playing In The Studio"

Prior to the November 29th Guns N' Roses show in Johannesburg, South Africa, guitarist Slash spoke to David Devo Oosthuizen of The Sunday Times; an excerpt follows:

South Africans are delighted that the illness that forced Axl Rose to cut the (November 25th) Abu Dhabi concert short did not result in the first local show being cancelled. In fact, you managed to get through 20 songs, which is more than most bands play in an entire set – well done!

Slash: "Yeah, Axl really got a serious case of stomach flu that day. There is little you can do when you get it that bad. It was hard on him, and I really felt for him, but we managed to get though as much of the set as we could. He is, however, feeling much better now, so we will be in top form tonight."

The music industry is at a point where most bands have to tour almost non-stop, given revenue from other traditional channels is no longer sustainable. Does the endless touring take its toll on you?

Slash: "I love being on the road and it is just something that really resonates with me. I have always toured a lot and I probably tour now twice as much as before given all the opportunities I have to cover as much of the globe as possible with Guns N’ Roses, The Conspirators and other people I jam with.

I am just very comfortable being on the road and I like it as I get to play every night. I enjoy playing live a lot more than playing in the studio. I see the studio as a way to get back on the road. This is one of the big reasons why Myles Kennedy and I get along so well, given he is also an extreme road hog. In fact… The Conspirators is primarily a road band. We only use the studio as a means to get back out there again.

I look forward to touring a lot next year, as everybody seems to really like our new material and that means we can play most of it, if not all of it, live. I hope we can come back to South Africa next year as The Conspirators to play a couple of shows here."

To read the complete interview, visit this location.

Guns N' Roses have one show left in 2018 - on December 8th in Honolulu, Hawaii. Currently, there are no concerts scheduled for 2019.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 Tour Dates:

January

8 - Hard Rock Coliseum - Singapore, Singapore

10 - GMM Live House - Bankok, Thailand

13 - YES 24 Live Hall - Gwangjin-gu, South Korea

15 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan

17 - Studio Coast - Tokyo, Japan

20 - Beijing Exhibition Hall - Beijing, China

22 - Modernsky Lab - Shanghai, China

25 - Baypark Arena - Tauranga, New Zealand

26 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

28 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

30 - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre - Brisbane, Australia

February

1 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia

3 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany

9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

22 - Zenith - Paris, France

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

May

5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina

14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina

15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina

17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil

29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil

June

1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessl, Belgium

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

26 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

July

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel