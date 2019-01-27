SLASH - "The Only Reason I Make Records Is So I Can Go Out And Tour"
Alternative Nation has transcribed an interview with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash conducted by The Project out of New Zealand on January 25th. Following is an excerpt from the report.
The interviewer asked what keeps Slash going, especially since he’s no longer doing drugs and drinking. He asked if apart from live shows, if there is any other appeal?
Slash: "No. It’s all about the music. The only reason I make records is so I can go out and tour, because as a guitar player, I love playing guitar. I don’t love being in the studio, I don’t love sitting around my house playing the guitar, I like playing live. So I dig that, but I’m sort of rare, there’s not too many people that have been doing this as long as I have, who actually enjoy it as much as I do.”
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 Tour Dates:
January
28 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
30 - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre - Brisbane, Australia
February
1 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia
3 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany
9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT
22 - Zenith - Paris, France
23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT
24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT
28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden
March
3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland
8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT
10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
May
5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile
12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina
14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina
15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina
17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina
21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil
22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil
24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil
25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil
29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil
June
1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil
3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil
7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany
8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland
14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany
22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg
26 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia
July
9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel