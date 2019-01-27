SLASH - "The Only Reason I Make Records Is So I Can Go Out And Tour"

Alternative Nation has transcribed an interview with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash conducted by The Project out of New Zealand on January 25th. Following is an excerpt from the report.

The interviewer asked what keeps Slash going, especially since he’s no longer doing drugs and drinking. He asked if apart from live shows, if there is any other appeal?

Slash: "No. It’s all about the music. The only reason I make records is so I can go out and tour, because as a guitar player, I love playing guitar. I don’t love being in the studio, I don’t love sitting around my house playing the guitar, I like playing live. So I dig that, but I’m sort of rare, there’s not too many people that have been doing this as long as I have, who actually enjoy it as much as I do.”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators' 2019 Tour Dates:

January

28 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

30 - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre - Brisbane, Australia

February

1 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia

3 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

7 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany

9 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

17 - SEC Hall 3 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

19 - The Dome - Doncaster, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

22 - Zenith - Paris, France

23 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium - SOLD OUT

24 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

28 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

March

3 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

7 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

10 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

12 - St. Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

13 - Wizink Centre - Madrid, Spain

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

May

5 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

7 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

10 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

12 - Arena Maipu - Mendoza, Argentina

14 - Plaza de la Musica UNC - Córdoba, Argentina

15 - Metropolitano Rosario - Rosario, Argentina

17 - Teatro Gran Rivadavia - Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 - GEBA - Buenos Aires, Argentina

21 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

22 - Stage Music Park - Florianópolis, Brazil

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - EDA - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Sabiazinho Arena - Uberlândia, Brazil

29 - Net Live - Brasília, Brazil

June

1 - Classic Hall - Recife, Brazil

3 - Centro de Eventos do Ceará - Fortaleza, Brazil

7 - Rock im Park - Nord, Germany

8 - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

12 - Ormeau Park - Belfast, Ireland

14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, United Kingdom

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

19 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

22 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

25 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

26 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

28 - TopFest - Piešťany, Slovakia

July

9 - Bitan 1 - Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel