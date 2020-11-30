SLAVES TO FASHION Pay Tribute To 20 Years Of Metal In New Song "Too Close (To See Clearly)"; Lyric Video

Norwegian band, Slaves To Fashion, continue to honor 50 years of metal. In 2020 the band has released one new song every month that is inspired by and pays tribute to the different time periods and sub-genres of heavy metal. All the songs will make up the concept album. The History Of Heavy Metal.

The tenth and final single, "Too Close (To See Clearly)", is now out. It pays tribute to the last 20 years of the metal genre. This period witnessed great sub-genres like symphonic metal, folk metal and different kinds of metalcore. Also, recent creative genres like black 'n' roll, blackgaze, kawaii metal and more are represented in the 4-minute song.

"I'm sure we missed something," says band leader and historian Torfinn Sirnes, "because it's impossible to see the full picture without the necessary historical distance. But we got a lot of cool genres thrown in there. We might do another shot at it in 10 years to get it right!"

Watch a lyric video for "Too Close (To See Clearly)", and check out an album teaser, below: