SLAYER Kick Off Final World Tour In San Diego, California; Setlist, Video

Slayer have embarked on one final world tour to say goodbye and thank their fans for more than 30 years of great times. The North American leg of the band's world tour launched last night (May 10th) at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California.

Slayer's setlist, as well as the first fan-filmed video to surface online, can be found below.

Setlist:

"Repentless"

"Blood Red" (first time live since 2010)

"Disciple"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"Jihad"

"When The Stillness Comes"

"Postmortem"

"Black Magic"

"Payback"

"Seasons In The Abyss"

"Dittohead" (first time live since 2013)

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Hell Awaits"

Encore:

"South Of Heaven"

"Raining Blood"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Angel Of Death"

Slayer announced the European leg of the tour this morning, details here.

For Slayer's complete live itinerary and ticket links, head to slayer.net/tour.