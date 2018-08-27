SLAYER's Final World Tour To Extend Into 2019

"We always knew this tour would take us into 2019," said Slayer's Kerry King, "and we've been blown away by the response we've been getting here in North America. We've heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we'll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time."

To date, Slayer's Final World Tour has consisted of Leg One and the just-wrapped Leg Two in North America, with Leg Three taking the band to the UK and Europe from November 1st through to December 8th. The band's announced itinerary also has them headlining Mexico's ForceFest on October 7th, and Hellfest Open Air in France on June 23rd.

Plans are already underway for Slayer to take its Final World Tour to South America, Australia and Japan in 2019. But there will be more, plenty more. 2019 is twelve months long, and the world is a big place. Additional tour legs will be announced soon.

"I just want to take the time out to say thank you to all our fans who have made this first part of this tour phenomenal," said Tom Araya. "You really are loyal and dedicated fans and we appreciate that so much from you. We still have quite a few places to play, so next year, keep your eyes and ears open so you can catch us live one last and final time. Again, thank you!"

Upcoming dates on Slayer's Final World Tour are listed below:

October

7 - ForceFest @ Campo De Golf Teotihucan - San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico (headline)

November

1 - Dublin 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

3 - Wembley Arena - London, UK

5 - Cardiff Arena - Cardiff, UK

7 - Birmingham BCA - Birmingham, UK

9 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

10 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

12 - Glasgow Hydro SSE - Glasgow, UK

14 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

15 - IJsselHal - Zwolle, Netherlands

17 - Palacio Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain

18 - St. Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

21 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

23 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

24 - Freiburg, Sick Arena - Freiburg, Germany

26 - Barclaycard Arena Hamburg - Hamburg, Germany

27 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

29 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

30 - Messchalle - Erfurt, Germany

December

2 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

3 - Royal Arena - Kobenhavn S, Denmark

5 - Hovert - Stockholm, Sweden

6 - Oslo Spektrum Arena - Oslo, Norway

8 - Helsinki Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

June

23 - Hellfest Open Air - Clisson, France (headline)

