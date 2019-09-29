SLIPKNOT Issue Statement Following Cancellation Of Australia / New Zealand Tour With METALLICA - "We Wish Them Nothing But The Best"

Slipknot, who were due to tour with Metallica through Australia and New Zealand, posted the following statement in the wake of the announcement that the tour is being postponed while Metallica frontman James Hetfield is in rehab:

"To our Australian and New Zealand fans and family,

We only recently heard the news about the tour being postponed, and we are working as quickly as possible to determine next steps. We will let everyone know as soon as we are able.

Of course, our thoughts are with James and Metallica. We wish them nothing but the best.

We hope to see you all very soon."

Go to this location for details on the tour cancellation and Hetfield's choice to enter rehab. Click here for ticket refund information.

Knotfest Japan 2020, the music and lifestyle phenomenon created by multi-platinum, genre defining metal band, Slipknot, is scheduled for March 20 - 21 at Makuhari Messe (near Tokyo). Slipknot will headline both nights, with Anthrax confirmed for March 20, and Korn booked for March 21. More bands will be announced soon.

More details for Knotfest Japan 2020 can be found here.

Knotfest events are scheduled in Mexico on November 30 and Colombia on December 6. Slipknot will be headlining both events in support of their new album, We Are Not Your Kind.

This year Knotfest Mexico will take place at Parque Deportivo Oceania and will mark Slipknot’s first ever performance in Mexico City. Another first for Knotfest Mexico this year is their new partnership with Forcefest as the two festival brands combine to create an epic weekend of heavy music at Knotfest x Forcefest.

Bands joining headliners Slipknot for Knotfest Mexico on Saturday November 30 include Evanescence, Godsmack, Behemoth, Bullet For My Valentine, Papa Roach, 311, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Stratovarius, Nothing More and Of Mice & Men. Forcefest, taking place on Sunday December 1st, will be headlined by Rob Zombie who will be joined by W.A.S.P., In Flames, Saxon, Accept, Testament, Exodus, Ghostemane and more (full lineup listed below). Tickets are available here.

The inaugural Knotfest Colombia last year was a huge, sell-out success. This year is shaping up to be even bigger and better when Knotfest Colombia descends on Hipódromo De Los Andes in Bogotá on December 6. Slipknot will headline the event for the first time and will be joined by a stellar lineup including Behemoth, Testament, Saxon, Accept, W.A.S.P, Unleashed, Stratovarius, A.N.I.M.A.L and more (full lineup below). Tickets are on pre-sale now and will go on general sale on Thursday September 5 at 9 AM (local) available here.

Both Knotfest events will also feature special performances from rock n roll entertainment group, The Cherry Bombs whose explosive show includes dance, aerial arts, fire arts, pole dancing, singing, hooping and grinding and is an experience not to be missed.

Full Knotfest x Forcefest Mexico lineup:

Knotfest, November 30 - Slipknot, Godsmack, Evanesence, Bullet For My Valentine, 311, Papa Roach, Behemoth, Carcass, Stratovarius, Nothing More, Suicidal Tendencies, Of Mice & Men, Cherry Bombs, Chelsea Grin, Belphegor, The Bronx, Cemican, Okalacas, Tanus, Here Comes The Kraken, Crajo, Clandestino, The Suffering, Stone Leek, Matherya, Never Again, Headcrusher, Arcadia Libre, Las Poker, Proyect46, Parazit, Kaizan, Hate Bullets, Gore and Carnage, Torcido Monkey Dream, Death Dealers, AFK, Rejexion, Hankside.

Forcefest, December 1 - Rob Zombie, W.A.S.P., In Flames, Accept, Saxon, Ghostemane, Testament, La Castaneda, Exodus, Total Chaos, Cherry Bombs, Mortuary, La Lupita, Especimen, Transmetal, Kenny y Los Eléctricos, Strike Master, Thell Barrio, Acidez, Jet Jaguar, Koyi K Utho, Perpetual Warfare, Colectivo Suicida, Obesity, Cicuta, Kilkrops, The Legion Of Hetheria, Latino, Next, Makina, Tamadre, Deathmask, Rebel Ryder, Tulkas, Beneath The Horror, Nexus, Bluejays, Prophets For Minerva, Point Decster.

Full Knotfest Colombia lineup - Slipknot, Behemoth, Testament, Saxon, Accept, W.A.S.P, Unleashed, Stratovarius, Carnifex, A.N.I.M.A.L, Reencarnación, Koyi K Utho, Perpetual Warfare, Arzen, Aire Como Plomo, Random Revenge, Poker/Tributo Rodrigo D, Gutgrinder.