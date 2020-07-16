SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At Upcoming Solo Video

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor, has released a teaser from the set of the video for his upcoming solo single. Watch below.

A message at Knotfest.com states: "In recent weeks, Taylor has confirmed some details of his debut solo project but has remained somewhat vague to ensure some mystery. He went on the Knotfest series Mosh Talks to provide some insight and explain the direction of the record. As for the teaser, what we do know if there is a championship belt involved and Taylor is clutching it firmly. He challenges anyone willing to come and get it."

