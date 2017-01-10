Sliptrick Records Expand Roster With Addition Of DEAD SOUTH DEALERS, HADAL And ALKEMY

Sliptrick Records continue to expand their roster with the signing of three new bands - Dead South Dealers, Hadal, and Alkemy - all working on albums for release in 2017. “We wish them a warm welcome and a great future,” says the label.

Influenced by heavy rock and metal music, Greek band Dead South Dealers (pictured above) aim to impress and inspire through their music. Formed in 2013, the Athens-based band show an ability to absorb different musical styles and blend them into a distinct sound. In January 2016, the band released their first single, Note To Self, with an ambition to make an impact on the world. The track features a groovy rhythm section surrounded by sharp guitar riffs and lonesome licks, creating a solid ground for band’s front man, Pavlos to phrase his emotional, rough and ready vocals.

The band are heavily influenced by rock godfathers Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, all the way to newer bands such as Clutch and Alter Bridge. Dead South Dealers are are now ready to release their first full-length album, Walk Through The Line on Sliptrick Records.

At the end of 2009, the Hadal project emerged from the ashes of the band So Cold in an Italian town named Trieste. While the earlier band was inspired by the Finnish Gothic Metal movement, the new ensemble tried to find a more personal view in an extreme musical landscape. Hadal’s core members wanted to merge atmospheric verses and dark metal riffs to create a slow groove with melodic yet powerful guitars. The group sound was completed with a special vocal style, using both a clean and sometimes raw voice to convey different emotions.

Live performances have been enthusiastically greeted and so following the recording of their promo, The Obscure I, Hadal are now working hard finishing their first full-length album to be released on Sliptrick Records.

Hailing from Bergamo, Italy, Alkemy were formed in 2015 combining an assortment of various genres to produce an original and energetic sound whilst retaining the roots of the metalcore and deathcore sound. After an year of work on compositions and finalizing the lineup, the four guys went to Math Lab Studio in Pistoia, during February 2016, in order to start work on their first EP, Creepyville.

The Creepyville EP will be released in the coming months on Sliptrick Records.