SNAKECHARMER Featuring Former WHITESNAKE / BLACK SABBATH Members - Second Skin EPK Video Streaming

Snakecharmer’s sophomore album, Second Skin, will be released on May 12th. An EPK (Electronic Press Kit) for the album is available for streaming below.

The British hard rock supergroup was originally founded in 2011 by former Whitesnake/David Coverdale members Micky Moody and Neil Murray along with the perfect mix of high calibre musicians including Laurie Wisefield (Wishbone Ash), Harry James (Thunder, Magnum), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath live), and Chris Ousey (Heartland).

The band’s debut self-titled album was released in 2013 and musically the record showed a finely crafted hard rock style mixed with blues and melodic overtones, akin to Micky and Neil's former band and Bad Company, with hints of early Foreigner as well.

Snakecharmer played live shows regularly in support of the album’s release and built a solid fanbase in the UK and Europe. In 2016, Moody left the band and was replaced by the Irish-born Simon McBride on lead guitar.

Second Skin is the hotly anticipated second effort from Snakecharmer and brings the listener straight back to the good old days of real rock n' roll played with heart and soul. Slightly harder edged compared to the debut, but with roots still firmly planted in the classic hard rock vibe with a hint of late '70s AOR, this new record sounds fresh and crisp.

Bassist Neil Murray says: “It’s been a rather long journey, but finally I’m very pleased to announce that Snakecharmer are soon to release our new album, Second Skin. The band has now found its own unique musical identity and in particular Laurie Wisefield and Chris Ousey have contributed some very powerful and melodic songs, which still have the Snakecharmer blues-rock distinctive trademarks. The band works in a very democratic and collaborative way, which means that sometimes there is a lot of discussion before decisions are finally made, and it was great to have a more objective viewpoint from producer Gary Stevenson, who also fired the band up with his ideas, enthusiasm and sonic skills. We can’t wait to get out on tour and play some of the new songs, together with the best of our established classics, both Snakecharmer and Whitesnake, and showcase our new virtuoso guitarist, the brilliant Simon McBride.”

Tracklisting:

“Sounds Like A Plan”

“That Kind Of Love”

“Are You Ready To Fly”

“Follow Me Under”

“I'll Take You As You Are”

“Hell Of A Way To Live”

“Fade Awayv

“Dress It Up”

“Punching Above My Weight”

“Forgive & Forget”

“Where Do We Go From Here”

EPK:

“That Kind Of Love” video:

UK tour dates:

May

5 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

7 - Bingley, UK - Bingley Arts Centre

10 - Hull, UK - Fruit

12 - Sheffield, UK - The Plug

13 - Tavistock, UK - The Wharf

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

18 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC2

19 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - 02 Academy

20 - Alva, UK - Scotland

24 - Preston, UK - Guildhall

25 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables

26 - Frome, UK - Cheese And Grain

27 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

Snakecharmer lineup:

Chris Ousey - vocals

Laurie Wisefield - guitar

Simon McBride - guitar

Adam Wakeman - keyboards

Neil Murray - bass

Harry James - drums