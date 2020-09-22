SOILWORK Announce Shows In Sweden For 2021

Swedish bashers Soilwork have checked in with a surprise concert update:

"We are thrilled to announce a couple of new Swedish shows in 2021. We are bringing Eleine, so help us make these shows safe and memorable. Ticket information will come shortly."

Soilwork were holed up at Nordic Sound Lab working on new music early this summer. They posted the following update on July 18th:

"Yet another recording session completed and holy hell!! We have created something VERY unique and cannot wait for you to hear it. Stay tuned, folks."

Check out some not-so-serious footage from the studio sessions below.