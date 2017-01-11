SOILWORK Tab Bassist Taylor Nordberg For European Tour

Swedish metallers Soilwork have recruited Taylor Nordberg (Infernaeon, Ribspreader) to play bass for the band on their upcoming European tour with Kreator, Sepultura and Aborted, which is scheduled to kick off on February 1st in Metz, France. It is not presently clear how this affects the status of Soilwork's bassist of the past couple of years, Markus Wibom, who was previously in the Helsingborg hardcore group Hearts Alive. Wibom joined Soilwork in 2015 as the replacement for the band's longtime bassist Ola Flink, who amicably left the group to focus on other endeavors.

Soilwork released a special collection of rarities under the moniker Death Resonance lasy year via Nuclear Blast Records.