SOL DE SANGRE And HEADCRUSHER Team Up For Cover Of ENTOMBED's "Wolverine Blues" To Raise Money For L-G PETROV's Cancer Battle GoFundMe Campaign

Back in August, legendary Entombed/Entombed A.D. singer L-G Petrov revealed that he had been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer. Members of Colombian bands Sol de Sangre and Headcrusher have teamed up for a cover of Entombed's "Wolverine Blues" and have made it available via Bandcamp for "Whatever you want to pay." All earnings will be donated to LG Petrov’s GoFundme campaign, found here.

Sol de Sangre's members comment the initiative: "A few months ago we invited our brothers in Headcrusher to record a cover of 'Wolverine Blues' from the almighty Entombed. After hearing the terrible news about LG Petrov’s incurable cancer, we decided to put the cover up on Bandcamp for 'Whatever you want to pay' and all earnings will be donated to LG Petrov’s GoFundme campaign. Give it a listen and make a donation for the most vicious of all. 'Wolverine Blues' - an utterly fearless tribute to LG by this misanthropical breed!"

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://soldesangre.bandcamp.com/track/wolverine-blues-sol-de-sangre-headcrusher" href="https://soldesangre.bandcamp.com/track/wolverine-blues-sol-de-sangre-headcrusher">Wolverine Blues - Sol de Sangre + Headcrusher by Sol de Sangre</a>

In a new interview with Louder, Petrov opened up about his battle, despite feeling the effects of a round of chemo he completed just 24 hours before the interview. Read a few excerpts from the interview below.

Louder: How tough is the chemotherapy treatment?

L-G Petrov: "It’s very, very hard stuff. It’s not water they’re putting in you. You're very, very weak. You get all these pills filled with cortisones [a steroid for strength], and you can't sleep. Pills for nausea as well. But if you take a sleeping pill, then it works against it. I didn’t sleep at all last night. I waited until my local store opened at 8am, then put some clothes on and slowly walked there. It’s a mile but I had to sit down three times to rest. Your body gets so unimaginably weak. But like I say, I’m a positive person."

Louder: Have you changed your lifestyle in the last couple of months?

L-G Petrov: "The first day I found out, I quit smoking, quit drinking. I haven't done either in a couple of months. I've gone over to the other side. It feels great! I can smell cigarettes from a hundred yards: 'Oh shit, there's somebody smoking.' It makes me want to puke now."

Louder: Have you changed your diet? Have you given up meat or gone vegan?

L-G Petrov: "No. I spoke to a dietician, and they said when you've got this kind of cancer it's not good to be skinny. You should eat a lot of ‘good fat’ - chicken, turkey, bearnaise sauce, stuff like that. Lots of water, lime, oranges too. I was 87 kilos before. Now I’m 93. The weird thing is, you lose the taste of food, especially after you've had treatment. When you eat, you just chew - you don't get that swallow reaction. It's really, really weird. Sometimes I'm chewing like a camel but not swallowing."

Louder: How does it all affect you mentally?

L-G Petrov: "I'm a really positive person, but sometimes you get really depressed, of course. But I have so many good friends that call me, visit me. We sit outside - distanced, of course. My doctor actually ordered me to have cigars and rum. He said, ‘That’s about life quality.’ Not a lot of rum, just a taste. Same with cigars. But it helps."

Read the full interview at Louder.

L-G previously stated: “If you wanna support a metalhead in need please feel free to donate here. Stay well everybody ❤️ #fuckcancer #fightforlifeandmetal.”