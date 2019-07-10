SONATA ARCTICA - The Raven Still Flies Over Europe Tour Dates Announced For November / December 2019

On September 6th, Finnish melodic metal titans Sonata Arctica will release their tenth studio album, called Talviyö (translated: Winter Night), including eleven new tracks. Today, the band proudly announce their The Raven Still Flies Over Europe tour, that is going to kick off on November 11th in Stockholm. On the tour, Sonata Arctica will be accompanied by Edge Of Paradise and Temple Balls.

Keyboardist Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg: "After working our asses off since last summer with our new album, we finally got it done and now is the time to go back out on the road with some exciting new material and new shenanigans and what have you. Last spring we had a really amazing time touring in Europe with the acoustic stuff and I'm sure it will be just as fun to come back once again and make some new memories together. We got a couple of killer support bands with us so there's definitely some great nights ahead for all of us."

Tour dates are as follows:

November

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

12 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

15 - Trollhättan, Norway - Folkets Park

16 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

17 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

21 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Rates Arena

22 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Music Jam Club

25 - Budapest, Hugary - Barba Negra

26 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

29 - Padova, Italy - Hall

30 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

December

1 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi Kao

2 - Paris, France - La machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

6 - Limoge, France - Cc John Lennon

7 - Izegem, Belgium -Cultuurhuis De Leest

8 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette

11 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

The pre-order for tickets will start on July 11th on Eventim and on all other ticket seller pages on July 13th.

"The idea was to create an album that is musically in line with at least the previous two albums", says vocalist Tony Kakko and adds: "I am very happy with the songs and the general mood of the album. Some career highlights there, I feel."

"We recorded a bunch of kick ass songs and tried some new stuff as well. I'm really proud of how we managed to record the band sounding more live, playing together instead of just tracking everything one by one", states Klingenberg.

Sonata Arctica recently released their new single called "A Little Less Understanding", along with a lyric video found below.

"The song is lyrically somewhat a follow up for 'I Have A Right' and talks about the difficulty of making the right choices with the upbringing of a new human being," explains Tony Kakko.