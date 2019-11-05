SPINAL TAP - This Is Spinal Tap Film Creators And Universal Music Settle Copyright Dispute

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, the creators of the iconic mockumentary film This is Spinal Tap, have resolved their dispute with Universal Music Group regarding the film’s soundtrack recordings, reports Variety.

According to the announcement, under the agreement Spinal Tap’s recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG, and “eventually the rights will be given to the creators. The parties look forward to making these beloved recordings available to existing and new Spinal Tap fans for years to come.” Further details were not provided.

Harry Shearer - who portrays bassist Derek Smalls - said, “I must admit, from the moment we first began mediation with them to now, I’ve been impressed by UMG’s respect for creatives and their distinctive desire to seek a prompt and equitable solution to the issues.”

Read more at Variety.