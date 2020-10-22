SPIRIT ADRIFT Premier "Battle High" Music Video

US heavy metal outfit, Spirit Adrift, recently released their new album, Enlightened In Eternity. For the music video for “Battle High” they teamed up with video director Dillon Vaughn.

The band comment on the video and song: “Despite the fact that we are spread across three different states, we made this video happen and we're glad we did. We are finally able to showcase the new US lineup, featuring Preston Bryant on guitar and Sonny DeCarlo on bass. Battle High is a song about the human cost of war. This is an anti-war song, and we made a video to reflect that. It's pretty cliche for metal bands to glorify war, but we wanted to do something more honest and realistic. The stance of this song is more in keeping with the guys who invented metal and wrote songs like 'Hand of Doom' and 'War Pigs'. As always, we're trying to honor that tradition and carry the torch into the future in our own way. They were living in a world with napalm and agent orange, we're living in a world with drone bombing, but the sentiment remains the same. Rest assured, the song and video are still metal as fuck. We hope you enjoy it.”

Tracklisting:

“Ride Into The Light”

“Astral Levitation”

“Cosmic Conquest”

“Screaming From Beyond”

“Harmony Of The Spheres”

“Battle High”

“Stronger Than Your Pain”

“Reunited In The Void”

“Screaming From Beyond” video:

”Astral Levitation” lyric video:

“Harmony Of The Spheres” lyric video: