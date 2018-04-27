SPITEFUEL Release New Album Dreamworld Collapse

German heavy rockers Spitefuel have released their second studio record, the pure-blooded concept album Dreamworld Collapse. The dystopian sci-fi story is told by crunchy hard rock sounds that assemble with epic orchestral arrangements. All that creates a captivating mixture of various musical influences which altogether add up to 100% Spitefuel. With long tracks and the four-part song Dreamworld Collapse Suite the band around frontman and vocalist Stefan Zörner presents a profound emotional project. Listening to the whole record takes you on a post-apocalyptic journey into a possible future world. Dreamworld Collapse was brought to life to open people's eyes and make everyone realize: We create the future by today’s decisions.

Tracklisting:

“Prologue: 8389 A.D.”

“Brick By Brick”

“The Secret”

“Ouverture: Inside The Sphere”

“Dreamworld Collapse, Pt. I”

“Interlude: The Funeral Of Youth”

“Dreamworld Collapse, Pt. II”

“Iconic Failure”

“Under Fire”

“Brilliant White Lies”

Pt. I: What We’ve Chosen

Pt. II: The Raging Quiet

Pt. III: Deconstructing A Falling Star

“Grave New World”

Pt. I: They Shall Have Stars

Pt. II: Dreamworld Revisited

“Epilogue: 8427 A.D.”