SPITEFUEL Release New Album Dreamworld Collapse

April 27, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal spitefuel

SPITEFUEL Release New Album Dreamworld Collapse
German heavy rockers Spitefuel have released their second studio record, the pure-blooded concept album Dreamworld Collapse. The dystopian sci-fi story is told by crunchy hard rock sounds that assemble with epic orchestral arrangements. All that creates a captivating mixture of various musical influences which altogether add up to 100% Spitefuel. With long tracks and the four-part song Dreamworld Collapse Suite the band around frontman and vocalist Stefan Zörner presents a profound emotional project. Listening to the whole record takes you on a post-apocalyptic journey into a possible future world. Dreamworld Collapse was brought to life to open people's eyes and make everyone realize: We create the future by today’s decisions.
 
 
Tracklisting:
“Prologue: 8389 A.D.”
“Brick By Brick”
“The Secret”
“Ouverture: Inside The Sphere”
“Dreamworld Collapse, Pt. I”
“Interlude: The Funeral Of Youth”
“Dreamworld Collapse, Pt. II”
“Iconic Failure”
“Under Fire”
“Brilliant White Lies”
        Pt. I: What We’ve Chosen
        Pt. II: The Raging Quiet
        Pt. III: Deconstructing A Falling Star
“Grave New World”
        Pt. I: They Shall Have Stars
        Pt. II: Dreamworld Revisited
“Epilogue: 8427 A.D.”

Featured Audio

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

Featured Video

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

FAREWELL TO FEAR Premier "Underneath My Skin"

Latest Reviews