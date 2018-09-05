SPLIT HEAVEN Begin Work On New Album

Mexican speed metal demons Split Heaven have started the writing process of what will be their fifth album, planned to be released in 2019. The band will perform at Mise Open Air in Germany, taking place June 20th-22nd 2019. More dates will be announced soon.

After an awesome tour of Europe in 2017, the pistoleros are back for more. Here is a High Quality video of their performance at German Swordbrothers Festival last year, playing their title track from their first album “Psycho Samurai”: