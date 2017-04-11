SPOIL ENGINE Release “Doomed To Die” Music Video

Belgian/Dutch modern metal outfit, Spoil Engine, have released a video for “Doomed To Die”, a track from the band’s new album, Stormsleeper, out on May 5th via Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below.

Stormsleeper contains 10 songs (mixed and mastered at Fredman Studios). The cover artwork was created by Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator, Legion of the Damned).

Tracklisting:

“Disconnect”

“Silence Will Fall”

“Doomed to Die”

“Weightless”

“Stormsleeper”

“Hollow Crown”

“Black Sails”

“The Verdict”

“Singing Sirens”

“Wastelands”

“Doomed To Die” video:

“Stormsleeper” video:

Spoil Engine have announced dates in Germany and the UK supporting Prong. Their schedule is as follows:

July

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

14 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Voodoo

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

21 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

22 - London, UK - Underworld

26 - München, Germany - Free & Easy Festival

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

28 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

Spoil Engine is:

Iris Goessens - Vocals

Steven 'Gaze' Sanders - Guitar

Kristof Taveirne - Bass

Matthijs Quaars - Drums

Bart Vandeportaele - Guitar