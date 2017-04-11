SPOIL ENGINE Release “Doomed To Die” Music Video
Belgian/Dutch modern metal outfit, Spoil Engine, have released a video for “Doomed To Die”, a track from the band’s new album, Stormsleeper, out on May 5th via Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below.
Stormsleeper contains 10 songs (mixed and mastered at Fredman Studios). The cover artwork was created by Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator, Legion of the Damned).
Tracklisting:
“Disconnect”
“Silence Will Fall”
“Doomed to Die”
“Weightless”
“Stormsleeper”
“Hollow Crown”
“Black Sails”
“The Verdict”
“Singing Sirens”
“Wastelands”
“Doomed To Die” video:
“Stormsleeper” video:
Spoil Engine have announced dates in Germany and the UK supporting Prong. Their schedule is as follows:
July
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
14 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio
19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Voodoo
20 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
21 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
22 - London, UK - Underworld
26 - München, Germany - Free & Easy Festival
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub
28 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
Spoil Engine is:
Iris Goessens - Vocals
Steven 'Gaze' Sanders - Guitar
Kristof Taveirne - Bass
Matthijs Quaars - Drums
Bart Vandeportaele - Guitar