December 13, 2019, 18 minutes ago

SPREAD EAGLE Announce Subway To The Stars Spring Tour 2020

NYC rockers Spread Eagle have announced their Subway To The Stars Spring Tour 2020 in USA and Canada, supporting their new album on Frontiers Music Srl.

Just in time for the holidays, the Subway To The Stars US/Canada tour announcement comes as a special treat for fans. These are the first Spread Eagle shows since 2017 and symbolize the official rebirth of the band. 

Dates:

March
20 – Glen Burnie, MD – La Fontaine Bleue (Ballroom Blitz Festival)

May
23 – Amityville, NY – Revolution Music Hall
29 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall
30 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Chance Theatre 
31 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz 

June
3 – Montreal, Quebec – Piranha Bar
4 – Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground
5 – Detroit, MI – Token Lounge
6 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
7 – Minneapolis, MN – Whiskey Junction 



