STASS Featuring CREMATORY Vocalist FELIX STASS And PAGANIZER Guitarist ROGGA JOHANSSON To Release Debut Album In September; “Warriors Land” Lyric Video Streaming

Stass is the new band created by Crematory vocalist Felix Stass and Paganizer guitarist Rogga Johansson. They have released an official lyric video for their first single, "Warriors Land”, available for streaming below.

Stass was formed after Felix and Rogga met at a Paganizer gig in Germany in 2012. Paganizer was playing a mini-tour and at a gig in Ludwigshafen near Mannheim where Felix resides, they bumped into each other. Sharing a mutual love for metal and drinking as well as eating, there couldn’t be much question that they would enjoy each others company. After keeping in touch and Felix guesting on a song on the second Megascavenger album they both thought it would be cool to work on a whole album together, combining their talents in the best possible way. And then the idea of Stass was born. To make an album together that showcases both the heavy and the dark and also the melodic sides to both their main bands Crematory and Paganizer.

A total of fifteen songs were written and recorded and produced by Demiurg bassist Johan Berglund, who also plays bass on the album. On lead guitars Paganizer’s Kjetil Lynghaug stepped in and excels in some awesome solo work. The album that contains ten of the fifteen written songs is a vortex of melodic dark death metal, oozing of the vibe and the voice of Crematory but merged with the heaviness of Swedish death metal.

The debut album, The Darkside, will be released on September 15th via Mighty Music. The album was ecorded at The Rotpit, Sweden and Empire Studios, Germany, mixed and mastered by Johan Berglund at MountainCove Studios. Artwork by Mark Erskine.

You can watch the official lyric video for “Warriors Land" below:

Stass lineup:

Felix Stass - Vocals

Rogga Johansson - Guitars

Kjetil Lynghaug - Lead Guitars

Johan Berglund - Bass

Erik R Bevenrud - Drums