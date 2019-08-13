STEEL PANTHER - Audition To Be Band's Fifth Member, Win Autographed SATCHEL Signature Guitar (Video)

Steel Panther fans take note:

Make a video of you auditioning to be the fifth member of Steel Panther for your chance to win Satchel's guitar signed by the man himself! The video can be up to a maximum of 30 seconds. Post it on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtags #5thPanther #thomann

The contest runs for weeks from the August 11th until September 1st at midnight. Results will be published after we review all the entries.

Steel Panther have released a video for the new song, "Always Gonna Be A Ho", featured on their upcoming fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, out on September 27.

The new clip is a companion video to previously released “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)”. The first video depicts vocalist Michael Starr’s journey to the wedding chapel alongside bandmates guitarist Satchel, bassist Lexxi Foxx and drummer Stix Zadinia. That video ends with Starr’s bride to be running off with bandmate Satchel. The new video for “Always Gonna Be A Ho” goes deeper into the relationship between the bride (played by Syd Wilder) and the band. Frankie Nasso returns as the director of touching video showcasing Starr’s heartbreak at losing his bride and the end shows what happens to cause the love to go south. Both videos can be found below.

The new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here.

“Heavy Metal Rules is the ultimate party album. Anthem after anthem and hook after hook, the songs will provide the soundtrack to your new bitchin’ heavy metal life. The first single, 'All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)', is the ultimate song about self-love and having a positive personal self-image. It is the kind of song you put on to get yourself in the mood whether you’re getting ready to have sex with yourself or 17 girls in a row,” explains Steel Panther.

From the opening track “Zebraman” (which is audio taken from the classic film Heavy Metal Parking Lot) to the emotional album closer “I Ain’t Buying What You’re Selling,” Steel Panther have created 36 minutes of audio eargasms. Songs like “Let’s Get High Tonight,” “Fuck Everybody” and “Gods Of Pussy” are destined to become natural additions to the band’s setlist. “I’m Not Your Bitch” is an anthem for all acknowledged genders and sexual orientations worldwide. The video for the first single “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)” was shot in Las Vegas and features cameos from numerous celebrities from music, comedy, YouTube and more.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video: