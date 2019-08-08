STEELHEART Invite Fans To Interact With Band During Premiere Of "My Dirty Girl - Live" Video

On August 9th at 8PM PST (11PM EST), Steelheart will premiere their video for "My Dirty Girl - Live" via their official YouTube page. The band will be watching and interacting with viewers. Don't miss out on your chance to ask the band questions.

Steelheart have been performing throughout the world for over 30 years. Recently, the group headed over to Korea to perform at the Busan Rock Festival, and treated the capacity crowd of over 25,000 to a performance of a lifetime. They then jetted off to Tokyo for a hot, sweaty and explosive theatre show. Luckily for fans around the world, the band brought along their film crew to capture every detail.

Combined, they have created a sure-fire video that oozes with the sexy and excitement of a Steelheart live show. You'll want to watch this over and over again to capture the energy and power of the band. Powerhouse vocalist Miljenko Matijevic providing notes for the Gods, while Goddesses dance to the track. If you think this video deliberately went out of its way to evoke the fun of yesteryear rock n' roll - you'd be right! Rock doesn't need to be serious. It must be fun and Steelheart delivers in droves and won't stop until every fan has had their share.

Check out this destined-to-be classic video and enjoy the moment. And remember share your thoughts and questions while watching! But most of all - have fun watching it.