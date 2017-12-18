STEREO SATELLITE Featuring DISTURBED, ADRENALINE MOB, Ex-ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA Members Release "Glass Houses" Music Video

Stereo Satellite, featuring Disturbed bassist John Moyer, Adrenaline Mob members Mike Orlando (guitar) and Jordan Cannata (drums), and former Rockstar Supernova singer Lukas Rossi, have released a video for their debut single, "Glass Houses". Watch below:

Stereo Satellite will make their live debut on board the ShipRocked Cruise - January 21st - 25th, aboard the luxury starliner USS Carnival Liberty.

By melding hook-filled melodies within heavy guitar riffs and hard beats, Stereo Satellite shows their ability to compact a vast array of influence and experience into a signature sound with substance, style, and spirit.

The band will be performing their debut show on the ShipRocked Cruise on Tuesday, January 23rd. For a taste of what's to come, check out a teaser below.

More on Stereo Satellite at Facebook.