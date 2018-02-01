STEVE HACKETT Streaming GTR Classic "When The Heart Rules The Mind" 2018; Digital Single Available Tomorrow

To celebrate the start of Steve Hackett’s North American Genesis Revisited, Solo Gems & GTR 2018 Tour de Force, the GTR classic "When The Heart Rules The Mind" is released as digital single.

“I always loved the track and think it is the strongest thing Steve Howe and I wrote together and I always wanted to do a version where I would sing it myself with the use of today's production techniques. I'm also very pleased to have my friend Steve Rothery on board doing additional guitar. I'm looking forward to taking my band on tour. It'll be great to play both North and South America again celebrating Genesis, solo and GTR!” - Steve Hackett, January 2018

"When The Heart Rules The Mind" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon & all other digital services on February 2nd. This latest version was recorded and mastered by Roger King with Steve Hackett on vocals and guitar. Additional vocals: Amanda Lehmann. Additional guitar: Steve Rothery. Keyboards and programming: Roger King. Cover photo by Christophe Pauly.

(Single photo - Christophe Pauly)