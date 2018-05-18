STEVE TYLER Reveals How Much He's Spent On Drugs In Game Of "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" With JAMES CORDEN - "I Snorted Half Of Peru"; Video
May 18, 2018, 27 minutes ago
On last night's The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS), James invited Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler to play a game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you, which includes cow intestines and pig jelly. Watch below:
After James asks Steven about riding the Aerosmith roller coaster regularly, Morena Baccarin recalls meeting her now-husband on the set of The O.C. - a memory he does not share, and Steven tells James how he is never afraid to crash an Aerosmith cover band's set.
Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale now.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park
21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel
30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live
July
7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest
11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent
15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival
18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia
24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert
27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea
30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real
August
2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival
7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town