STEVE VAI - 1946 Harley Davidson Knucklehead Motorcycle On Display At Hard Rock Café's Daytona Location

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks,

Pia and I just returned from a fabulous Alien Guitar Secrets master class tour in Europe. I got to visit some places I have never been and met some wonderful folks along the way. I so much enjoy doing these little tours and would like to thank all the fine people that attended the classes. A special shout out to my good buddy Riccardo Cappelli who organized the trip and had us laughing virtually the whole time.

We were in Oslo Norway, Helsinki Finland, Zoetermeer Netherlands, Guilford UK, Madrid Spain, Luxembourg, Malta, Athens Greece, Isola Del Liri Italy and Tel Aviv Israel (gallery available here).

One other bit of cool news. Some time ago, the Hard Rock Cafe acquired my 1946 Harley Davidson Knucklehead motorcycle and it’s on display in their Daytona, FL location. I loved that motorcycle and put a lot of miles on it back in the '90s, and now it’s so nice to see it in a place where more people could enjoy it than when it was sitting in my garage!"

Check out Guitar World's presententation The Steve Vai Guitar Method. Vai focuses on topics that will get beginners up and running with guitar.