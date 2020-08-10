STEVE VAI In Praise Of DAYDREAMER MUSIC Piano Cover Of "Liberty" - "It Is So Lovely To See Someone Make A Song Their Own"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following message:

"I really enjoyed this performance. It is so lovely to see someone make a song their own, and it’s obvious that Andrea is into this. It’s also always a thrill for me when I hear someone playing one of my songs and with such consideration. It’s a lovely melody and when I see it being played by such a lovely spirit, the melody is sweeter."

Daydreamer: "Steve Vai has always been a huge influence in my life. Not only is he an incredible musical inspiration but he is also one of the kindest human beings I have ever met. This piano rendition of Steve’s song 'Liberty' off his Passion And Warfare album is dedicated to him ~ I hope you enjoy my spin on it, Steve!"

