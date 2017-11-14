STEVE VAI Studio Engineer GREG WURTH Announces Inside The Studio Workshops

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following message for the diehard fans:

"Hey Folks, Steve here. Greg Wurth has been my extraordinary studio engineer at the Harmony Hut for over 10 years. He’s a tremendously effective engineer and a powerfully good teacher and among the many other things he does within the recording field of the music business, he's offering his in- depth Inside The Studio workshop series based on his years of experience.

Check out the link below for his next class on November 18th on recording drums. I don’t need to take it because he’s been teaching me how to do this for many years now. I highly recommend it for anyone seriously interested in understanding how to get the most out of recording drums in the studio."

A talented member of Vai's touring crew filmed and edited several videos of behind-the-scenes footage of Vai, the band and the crew on tour over the last 5 years. Check out the clips below.