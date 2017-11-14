STEVE VAI Studio Engineer GREG WURTH Announces Inside The Studio Workshops

November 14, 2017, 3 minutes ago

news steve vai riff notes

STEVE VAI Studio Engineer GREG WURTH Announces Inside The Studio Workshops

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following message for the diehard fans:

"Hey Folks, Steve here. Greg Wurth has been my extraordinary studio engineer at the Harmony Hut for over 10 years. He’s a tremendously effective engineer and a powerfully good teacher and among the many other things he does within the recording field of the music business, he's offering his in- depth Inside The Studio workshop series based on his years of experience.

Check out the link below for his next class on November 18th on recording drums. I don’t need to take it because he’s been teaching me how to do this for many years now. I highly recommend it for anyone seriously interested in understanding how to get the most out of recording drums in the studio."

Go to this location for more information.

A talented member of Vai's touring crew filmed and edited several videos of behind-the-scenes footage of Vai, the band and the crew on tour over the last 5 years. Check out the clips below.

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK ABSINTHE Premier "The Wild"

BLACK ABSINTHE Premier "The Wild"

Latest Reviews