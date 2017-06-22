STEVE VAI Talks Creative Manifestations At Starmus Festival 2017; Video Available

The Starmus Festival is a six day event (June 18-23) that celebrates the arts, sciences, and sets to improve the quality of life on the planet. It was attended by 11 Nobel laureates, three astronauts, world-renowned scientists and writers, and celebrated the Stephen Hawking medal ceremony. In the clip below, guitar legend Steve Vai talks Creative Manifestations at Starmus IV: “Life and the Universe” in Trondheim, Norway.

Steve Vai and Devin Townsend will reunite on stage for the first time in over 25 years this weekend. The reunion at Norway’s Starmus Festival sees the former bandmates cover tracks from the Vai band’s Sex & Religion release. Townsend has posted rehearsal footage featuring Vai and the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; check it out below.

Watch for footage from Starmus, coming soon.

Truth, first take #Starmus A post shared by Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:32am PDT







Townsend made the revelation about the reunion with Vai whilst speaking to eonmusic at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, which took place in London on Monday night (June 13th).

Speaking about the upcoming Starmus appearance, Townsend said that he was looking forward to performing with Vai once again. “We’re doing one of my songs with an orchestra, and I’m singing with him for the first time in 25 years. I’m also playing some of his stuff, so I think, now that I’ve been elevated to Riff Lord, I may get a promotion!”

