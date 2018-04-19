STEVEN ADLER On Being Fired From GUNS N' ROSES - "It Broke My Heart... I Don't Have Resentment Anymore"; Audio Interview

Steven Adler - the original drummer for Guns N' Roses, who appeared on Appetite For Destruction and GN'R Lies - was recently interviewed by Ugly Phil of Australia's Triple M Radio. Their complete conversation can be streamed below; an excerpt has been transcribed, detailing whether Adler thinks Axl Rose did him a "favor" by firing him.

Steven: "Broke my heart, dude. No, he didn't do me a favor. It did nothing but break my heart, and break millions of our fans' hearts. That's all it did. Then they drove Izzy out... This is the way I look at Guns N' Roses with the five of us. We baked the pie for five years. Every year, we would enter a different pie in a pie contest, and every year, we would win. Then on the sixth year, they decided to put a different ingredient in, and then they didn't win first prize. It's the five of us that made the ingredients that made us winners. You take one of those out, and it's just not the same.

If you listen to Use Your Illusion, I played on 'Civil War'. [It's] the last song I recorded with them, and it's undeniable that once 'Civil War' is over and the next song starts, it's a completely different band. It broke my heart, because me and Slash grew up together. We've known each other since we were 12, 13 years old, and this was our dream. I don't have resentment anymore, because if I had resentment toward them, I would still be drinking and drugging. I learned to not take things personal; to not make assumptions; to just do my best, no more, no less; and be impeccable with my word. I'm trying to do my best. I love them, and I'm so thankful that I got to do what I got to do. The great Freddie Mercury once said, 'One year of love is better than a lifetime alone.' At least I got to be a part of that magic. In the '80s, there was a million bands, but I was in the one band that was the cool kids in school. We were the band that every other musician wanted to be in."

"Fabulous news," exclaims former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler. "My band and I will be touring Australia for the first time ever! Join us as we salute the greatest-selling debut rock album of all time, Appetite For Destruction. I'm super excited about this once in a lifetime experience and can't wait to share it with all my friends Down Under."

Confirmed tour dates are listed below. These shows will also feature a Q&A session with Steven, and his mother Deanna Adler, author of Sweet Child Of Mine: How I Lost My Son To Guns N' Roses.

May

16 - Discovery - Darwin, Australia

17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

18 - Capitol - Perth, Australia

19 - The Backroom - Brisbane, Australia

25 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

26 - Max Watts - Sydney, Australia